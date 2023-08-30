Adamawa Police Officer Weeps As He Is Dismissed From Service

A viral video on Wednesday showed the moment a policeman cried as he was being dismissed from service for wrongdoing.

The Adamawa State Police Command on Wednesday, August 30, tried two officers namely Inspector Ahmed Suleiman and PC Mahmood Muhammed formerly attached to Dumne Divisional Police Headquarters, in an orderly room trial.

The men were tried on three charges of defamation of character, culpable homicide, and unlawful exercise of authority.

The command found them guilty as charged and recommended the punishment of dismissal for both defaulters, they are to be charged to court, alongside other co-suspects.

The Constable was de-kitted while the Inspector will be de-kitted after fulfilling some administrative procedures.



