Sanwo-Olu Visits Oluremi Tinubu At State House

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, paid a courtesy visit to the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, at the State House, Abuja.

During his visit, he commended the First Lady for her efforts on the Renewed Hope Initiative.

Mrs. Tinubu's media aide,  Busola Kukoyi, made this known in a tweet on Wednesday.

Sharing photos from the visit, she partly wrote, "Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during a recent visit to the State House in Abuja,  praised Nigeria's First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu CON, for her commendable efforts in empowering women and vulnerable groups through her Renewed Hope Initiative."


