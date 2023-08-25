NUJ President, Others Bag IPSM Doctoral Award In United Kingdom

The President of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Chief Chris Isiguzo MFR, National Trustee representing South-South(Zone f), Mrs Abimbola Oyetunde and the Publisher of The Point Newspapers, Mrs Oyeyemi Kolapo have received the Institute of Public Sector Management (IPSM), United Kingdom (UK) Doctoral Fellowship Award.

The award which was presented at a brief ceremony in London on Wednesday was part of activities to mark the 40 Years anniversary of the IPSM.

It recognizes their attained knowledge and understanding of the building blocks essential to the successful practice of public sector management and the commitment to uphold the highest professional and ethical standard as defined IPSM standard of best practice.

The NUJ President, had led a group of journalists on a two-week International Professional Executive Masterclass at the London Centre for Training and Development (LCTD) in Lewisham High Street, London.

The training organized by LCTD in partnership with the Institute of Corporate & Public Sector Professionals (ICPSP) is part of the Memorandum of Understanding signed with the Nigeria Union of Journalists in 2021.





The delegates taking part in the training include the NUJ National President, Chris Isiguzo, Zonal Secretary, Zone F, John Angese, National Trustee, Zone A, Garba Muhammad, National Trustee Zone F, Mrs Abimbola Oyetunde, Edo Council Chairman, Festus Alenkeh, Ephraim Alenkeh and Massy Osunde-(members)

Responding, shortly after being inducted into the Doctoral Fellowship of the Institute, the president of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Comrade Chris Isiguzo said journalism remain the main key towards building a standard and efficient society .

He dedicated the award to Nigerian Journalists and called for the continous sustenance of Nigeria 's democracy.