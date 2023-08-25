Breaking: Military Holds Mass Burial For Officers Killed In Niger State Ambush And Aircrash (Pictures)









The military is currently conducting a mass burial for personnel who died during an ambush and air crash in Niger State.

Bandits had ambushed the troops in Niger State on August 14, 2023, killing 14 soldiers while seven were injured.

The incident necessitated the deployment of the Nigeria Air Force evacuation aircraft.

The aircraft, however, was said to have crashed killing all passengers including two pilots, and two crew members onboard.

According to the programme of events sighted by our correspondent on Friday, those for burial are:





Late Maj SA Oni





Late Flt Lt Anthony Duryumsu





Late Flt Lt Ibrahim Adamu





Late Lt Gm Odusami





Late Lt Us Alkali





Late Sgt Faruk Mohammed





Late Cpl Ibrahim Garba





Late Cpl Chiroma Pogu





Late Cpl Adama Isaac





Late Cpl Haruna Jamilu





Late Cpl Samaila Bashiru





Late Ab Suleiman Mk (NN)





Late Cpl Jauro Amos (NAF)





Late Lcpl Sunday Okopi





Late Lcpl Ekpanyo Edetd





Late Lcpl Alaribe Daniel (NAF)





Late Lcpl Brigss Stephen (NAF)





Late Lcpl Yakubu Ayuba





Late Lcpl Nura Mohammed





Late Pte Habib Aliyu





Late Pte Tanko Waje





Late Acm Abubakar Abdulrahaman (NAF)





The event is currently ongoing and the remains of the personnel are being expected as of the time of filing this report.