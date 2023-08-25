Breaking: Military Holds Mass Burial For Officers Killed In Niger State Ambush And Aircrash (Pictures)

The military is currently conducting a mass burial for personnel who died during an ambush and air crash in Niger State.

Bandits had ambushed the troops in Niger State on August 14, 2023, killing 14 soldiers while seven were injured.

The incident necessitated the deployment of the Nigeria Air Force evacuation aircraft.

The aircraft, however, was said to have crashed killing all passengers including two pilots, and two crew members onboard.

According to the programme of events sighted by our correspondent on Friday, those for burial are:






Late Maj SA Oni


Late Flt Lt Anthony Duryumsu


Late Flt Lt Ibrahim Adamu


Late Lt Gm Odusami


Late Lt Us Alkali


Late Sgt Faruk Mohammed


Late Cpl Ibrahim Garba


Late Cpl Chiroma Pogu


Late Cpl Adama Isaac


Late Cpl Haruna Jamilu


Late Cpl Samaila Bashiru


Late Ab Suleiman Mk (NN)


Late Cpl Jauro Amos (NAF)


Late Lcpl Sunday Okopi


Late Lcpl Ekpanyo Edetd


Late Lcpl Alaribe Daniel (NAF)


Late Lcpl Brigss Stephen (NAF)


Late Lcpl Yakubu Ayuba


Late Lcpl Nura Mohammed


Late Pte Habib Aliyu


Late Pte Tanko Waje


Late Acm Abubakar Abdulrahaman (NAF)


The event is currently ongoing and the remains of the personnel are being expected as of the time of filing this report.

