Breaking: Military Holds Mass Burial For Officers Killed In Niger State Ambush And Aircrash (Pictures)

The military is currently conducting a mass burial for personnel who died during an ambush and air crash in Niger State.
Bandits had ambushed the troops in Niger State on August 14, 2023, killing 14 soldiers while seven were injured.
The incident necessitated the deployment of the Nigeria Air Force evacuation aircraft.
The aircraft, however, was said to have crashed killing all passengers including two pilots, and two crew members onboard.
According to the programme of events sighted by our correspondent on Friday, those for burial are:
Late Maj SA Oni
Late Flt Lt Anthony Duryumsu
Late Flt Lt Ibrahim Adamu
Late Lt Gm Odusami
Late Lt Us Alkali
Late Sgt Faruk Mohammed
Late Cpl Ibrahim Garba
Late Cpl Chiroma Pogu
Late Cpl Adama Isaac
Late Cpl Haruna Jamilu
Late Cpl Samaila Bashiru
Late Ab Suleiman Mk (NN)
Late Cpl Jauro Amos (NAF)
Late Lcpl Sunday Okopi
Late Lcpl Ekpanyo Edetd
Late Lcpl Alaribe Daniel (NAF)
Late Lcpl Brigss Stephen (NAF)
Late Lcpl Yakubu Ayuba
Late Lcpl Nura Mohammed
Late Pte Habib Aliyu
Late Pte Tanko Waje
Late Acm Abubakar Abdulrahaman (NAF)
The event is currently ongoing and the remains of the personnel are being expected as of the time of filing this report.