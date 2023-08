It was an evening of merriments and hugs as Mrs Ene Obi retires as the Country Director of ActionAid Nigeria

Mrs Obi who also serves as the Convener of Situation Room ( Coalition of Civil Societies ) is stepping aside after several years of meritorious service to Nigeria and humanity

On hand to see her off in Abuja were her colleagues and friends as well as well wishers

Congratulations from CKN News, we wish you all the best in your future endeavours

Pictures from the send forth