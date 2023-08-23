Lagos Assembly Rejects Sanwoluu's 17 Commissioner-Nominees

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The Lagos State House of Assembly rejected 17 of the 39 commissioners-nominees sent by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Most of the affected nominees served with the governor in his first term. 

They are Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo (Education); Prof. Akin Abayomi (Health); Gbenga Omotoso (Information and Strategy); Olalere Odusote (Energy); Sam Egube (Economic Budget and Planning); Mrs. Solape Hammod); Mrs. Cecilia Dada (Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation); Mrs. Aramide Adeyoye (Works and Infrastructure).

Others are Yomi Oluyomi; Mrs. Folashade Ambrose; Ms. Barakat Bakare; Rotimi Fashola; Olalekan Fatodu; Mosopefolu George; Seun Osiyemi; Rotimi Ogunwuyi and Olumide Oluyinka.


Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال