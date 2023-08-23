'Baddest Lawyer' Ifunanya Not Our Member .. Aba NBA

Nigerian Bar Association, Aba branch has denied claims that controversial Nigerian attorney and social media personality. Ifunanya Excel Grant, popularly known online as “Baddest Lawyer,” is one of its members.

This was made known in a statement issued on Tuesday, signed by NBA Aba Branch Chairman Innocent O. Egwu, Esq., and Secretary Mazi K.C. Okoro.





The statement said, “Our attention has been drawn to print and social media reports of publications of our Nigerian Bar Association ascribing membership of one Miss Ifunanya Excel Grant, wildly known as “the baddest lawyer” on social media, who is currently petitioned by the NBA to the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee over complaints centred on her social media notoriety of posting pictures and videos of herself unclad and smoking marijuana, to Aba Branch of the NBA.





“For the records, we wish to state categorically that Miss Ifunanya Excel Grant is not a member of the NBA, Aba Branch, and she is unknown to the NBA, Aba Branch.





“The misinformation by the NBA is therefore unacceptable to the members of Aba Branch and we request that the records be put straight by the NBA.





“We do not believe that this wrongful ascription of the membership of Miss Ifunanya Grant to the Aba Branch is deliberate and intended to portray Aba Branch in a bad light and bring the membership to public opprobrium.





“While we support every effort of our great association, the NBA, to rid the legal profession of the few bad eggs, we must request that painstaking efforts be taken by officers concerned to ensure that innocent and law-abiding practitioners are not unwittingly held out in bad light to the public. Do accept the assurances of our esteemed regards.”





This comes after some sources linked Ifunanya's NBA membership to the Aba Branch in response to calls for her to be charged with bad social media behavior involving drug usage and revealing photos and videos.



