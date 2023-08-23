Rising Insecurity In The North Is Enough Reasons For Nigeria Not To Go To War With Niger ... CKN

Amid the ongoing public uproar that has greeted the killings of several soldiers in ambush by terrorists in Niger State several days ago, veteran journalist, and news publisher, Chris Kehinde Nwandu has pointed to the alarming spike in terrorist and bandit activities in the north as a clear reason why Nigeria cannot join the push for a military invasion in the Niger Republic.

Speaking during an interview on Africa Independent Television's Kaakaki program on Monday, August 21, Nwandu, who is the publisher of CKN News, argued that a war in the Niger Republic will further worsen the security crisis in northern region because Nigeria shares borders with the french-speaking country.

Nwandu pointed out that not only will an armed conflict in Niger lead to a devastating humanitarian crisis in Nigeria, but it would also open the door for terrorists prowling the Sahel region to gain unhindered access through the country's northern border.

He said; "The rising insecurity in the north is enough reason we don't need to go to war with Niger. Our plates seem to be filled with the issue of insecurity, and it is seems to be growing by the day. Look at what happened in Niger State a few days ago where over 30 soldiers were killed by terrorists. In one fell swoop, these soldiers were killed and we lost one of our military aircrafts. And there has been this rise in insurgency in the north.

So, if we now try to go into any engagement with Niger Republic, then it will complicate the issue because we have about 1,600 kilometers of borderline with that country, which spans about 7 states of the north. If anything happens in Niger, there is going to be a serious humanitarian crisis. Also, some of these terrorists in the Sahel will find it easy to gain entry into our country. Don't forget that we have one of the most porous borders in the world."





Source: Opera News