INTERPOL Declares Nigerian Woman Wanted Over N750m Fraud

A Nigerian businesswoman, Ese Cynthia Daniel, has been declared wanted by the International Police over an alleged N750 million fraud.

In an INTERPOL bulletin numbered CR: 3000X/ICPO/ADM/LD/VCP/Vol. 4/93, the declaration followed a warrant of arrest issued by a Magistrates Court in Lagos State to the Nigeria Police Force.

The bulletin noted that Ese, who hails from Delta State, conspired with accomplices to fraudulently convert the sum in Lagos, between January 24, and 26, 2023.

The suspect allegedly obtained the said amount under the pretence of paying the United States of America dollars but declined and absconded to London.

The bulletin read, “The above named person is hereby declared wanted by the Nigeria Police Force.

“A warrant of arrest issued by the Magistrate Court of Lagos. She is wanted by the police for the offences of conspiracy, fraudulent conversion of funds to the tune of N750million on 24th–26th January, 2023 in Lagos, Lagos State, Nigeria.





“The suspect obtained the sum of N750million under the pretence of paying United States of America dollars but she declined and absconded to London.





“She is from Delta State, Uhorobo by tribe, Business woman, Aged 44 Years, 5 8ft Height. Medium Build, Oval Face, Long Broad Nose, Small Mouth, Thin Lips, Good Teeth. Black Eyes, Dark in Complexion, Pointed Chin, Black Hair, Small Head, High Forehead, Fraudster in Habits. Always dress in English, Home Address: Close 302, Terrace 4, Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos. Nigeria, and also resides at No. 1, Magnolia Road, Chiswick, London WA430Y.





“If seen arrest and hand over to the nearest Police Station or to the office of the Assistant Inspector General of Police (INTERPOL) Head of National Central Bureau (NCB), Force Headquarters, Shehu Shagan Way, Abuja. or Call 07060498408”



