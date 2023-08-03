Lady Bags Three Years Imprisonment For Slanderous Post Against Actress Eniola Badmus

TikToker, Okoye Blessing Nwakego who was recently arrested by the police for claiming that actress Eniola Badmus is a pimp, has been arraigned and sentenced by a federal high court sitting in Lagos.

Eniola Badmus who was present when the TikToker was arrested, had stated that she needs to substantiate and prove the allegation in court.

Nwakego was charged to court on two-count charge bordering on cyberstalking. It was alleged that she and one Chimabia now at large “between the month of December 2022 to the month of July 2023, in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of the honorable court, did conspire to commit felony to wit: cyberstalking and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 27 of the cybercrimes (prohibition, prevention, etc) act 2015.”

It was also alleged that she and Chiamabia knowingly caused the transmission of a communication that was offensive and which could also lead to danger, insult, injury, criminal intimidation, enmity, hatred, ill will and needless anxiety to the actress.

Following her arraignment, she was convicted of the charges against her by a federal high court on Wednesday, August 2. Nwakego was sentenced to one-year imprisonment with the option of a fine of N50,000 on count one.





She was sentenced to two years imprisonment on count two, with the option of N100,000 fine. The terms of the consecutive are to be consecutive, while the terms of imprisonment are to be concurrent.





It's been gathered that she has agreed to pay the N150k fine to secure her freedom.