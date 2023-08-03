Man Jailed For Giving False Information To EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has secured the conviction of one Misbah Ahmed before Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna State High Court on a one count charge bordering on false information.

The defendant misled operatives of the Commission into believing that a huge sum of money in foreign currency was stashed in a residence located at Federal Housing Low-cost, Tudun Wada, Zamfara State.

Ahmad sometime in June, 2023 at Kaduna, willfully gave false information to an officer of the Commission that a large sum of money in United States of America currency (USD) was fraudulently kept at a residence located at Federal Housing Low-cost, Tudun Wada Zamfara State, which he knew to be false. He thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 39(a) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment ) Act, 2004 and punishable under Section 39(2) (b) of the same Act. 

He pleaded guilty to the charge. Consequently, the prosecution counsel, K.S Ogunlade urged the court to convict him accordingly.

Justice Khobo convicted and sentenced him to one year imprisonment or a fine of N100,000. 


