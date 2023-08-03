I’ll Support Any Senate Proposal To Regulate Social Media ...Dele Alake

Dele Alake, one of President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial nominees, has said that if he is made the Minister of information and Culture, he will support the strengthening of social media regulations in Nigeria. Alake, who hails from Ekiti State in the South West region and served as the Commissioner of Information and Strategy in Lagos State when Tinubu was governor of the state from May 1999 to May 2007, said this on Wednesday when fielding questions during ministerial screening before the Senate on Wednesday.

“The downside of social media is that it is detrimental to a good and decent society. What I would support is the strengthening of regulations,” Mr Alake said.

“There are laws that guide our conduct in every area of human endeavour but the application of these laws has been shut.

“I will recommend the strengthening of our regulations and the applications of those laws. The laws must be tested so we can know the proficiency of those regulations. I will support anything that comes from this hallowed chamber that promotes that course of action,” Mr Alake added.