Nigeria Loses Third Judge In One Week, As Justice Kate Abiri Dies

The latest death in the judicial arm of government is the immediate past Chief Judge of Bayelsa State, Justice Kate Abiri.

It is a sad situation for the Nigerian Judiciary for losing three Judges to the cold hands of death within one week.

Justice Abiri reportedly died Thursday (today) after a brief illness.

She belongs to the same Nigerian Law School Class as Late Justice Chima Centus Nweze who also passed on Saturday, July 29 after a brief illness.

An announcement by the Class President reads: “It is with deep sadness that I announce to us the passing of Justice Kate Abiri, retired CJ of Bayelsa state. She was the immediate past CJ of Bayelsa state.

“This sad news has occurred too soon after losing C.C Nweze, JSC.

“May the soul of Justice Kate Abiri rest in peace and may the Lord comfort her entire family during these difficult and sad times.

“May the entire NLS84 be consoled.

“I will like to implore us to please observe a 3-day mourning period from today until midnight Saturday 5th August. May the Lord stay the hands of death in our midst in Jesus name.”

Justice Kate Abiri died of a yet-to-confirmed illness in a hospital in Yenagoa, the State Capital, at the age of 65.

Justice Abiri served as Chief Judge of Bayelsa State for 15 years.

As the State Chief Judge, she swore in former governor Seriake Dickson, as well as the incumbent governor, Douye Diri.

Born on January 13th, 1958, Justice Abiri graduated from the University of Jos In 1983 with a Bachelor of Law degree in the Second Class Lower Division and in that same year she was admitted into the Nigerian Law School, Victoria Island Lagos.

In a statement by the Chairman of Aleibiri Federated Community, Yenagoa Branch, Bibobra Kitchen, he said “This is to inform all Aleibiri indigenes residing here in Yenagoa and the general public that our daughter Hon. Justice Kate Abiri, former Chief Judge of Bayelsa State, is late.

“She died this morning 3rd Thursday August, 2023. As usual, the 4 days of mourning and gathering commences today Thursday 3rd at her Compound, former Commissioner’s Quarters, Opolo, Yenagoa.”

Source : The Niche