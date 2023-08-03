APC National Legal Adviser El-Marzuq Resigns

byCKN NEWS -
0



National Legal Adviser of All Progressives Congress, Ahmed El-Marzuq, has resigned from his position in the ruling party’s National Working Committee.

El-Marzuq, believed to an ally of former National Chairman of APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, reportedly threw in the towel on Wednesday.

Sources at the national headquarters of the party in Abuja confirmed that the legal icon has been under some form of pressure following the exit of Adamu.

The erstwhile national legal adviser was in the news three months ago when he recommended the expulsion of former National Vice Chairman for Northwest, Mallam Salihu Lukman, over his decision to take the party and his leadership to court.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال