FAAN Suspends Taxi Services At Abuja Airport

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

FAAN spokesman, Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua, said in a statement that the suspension was necessary.

Air travellers may be in for a difficult time as the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has suspended car hire service at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja “with immediate effect”.

“This is as a result of the unresolved factional dispute amongst the car hire operators which has been affecting airport car hire service operations,” FAAN spokesman, Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua, said in a statement on Thursday.

The airport authority said the suspension was necessary and urged air travellers to use “secured alternative means of transportation or e-hailing services in and out of the airport”.

FAAN regretted the inconvenience the suspension might cause esteemed passengers, airport users and the general public.

“Normal car hire services resumes as soon as their differences are resolved,” the statement concluded

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال