IGP Egbetokun Visits PSC Chairman , Hosts Customs CG

The Acting Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, today, 3rd August 2023, paid a significant visit to the Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Dr. Solomon Arase, fdc, at the Commission’s Corporate Headquarters, Jabi, Abuja, to discuss crucial issues aimed at enhancing the mutual relationship between the Police Force and the Commission. During the meeting, both leaders engaged in productive discussions concerning the betterment of policing services and administration in the country.

The IGP and the Chairman emphasized the importance of cooperation and coordination to ensure the effective delivery of law enforcement services and uphold the principles of justice and safety for all citizens.





In a similar stride to promote inter-agency collaboration, the Ag. IGP played host to the Comptroller General of the Nigerian Customs Service, Ag. CG Adewale Adeniyi who paid a courtesy call on the IGP at the Louis Edet House, Force Headquarters, Abuja. The meeting served as a platform for both agencies to seek ways to strengthen cooperation across all areas of their respective operations. The discussions focused on areas such as joint training programs, enhanced border patrol efforts, improved investigation techniques, and the establishment of a mutual working relationship for better internal security in the nation.





The IGP expressed his commitment to working closely with the Police Service Commission and the Nigerian Customs Service in fostering a seamless working relationship between the agencies. This collaborative approach is expected to enhance the overall security architecture, promote efficient crime prevention, and ensure the safety and well-being of all citizens. Both the Police Service Commission and the Nigerian Customs Service commended the IGP's vision and commitment to effective law enforcement, promising their unwavering support in achieving these common goals.



