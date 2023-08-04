Adamawa Governor Appoints 47 Media Aides

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has announced the appointment of 47 media aides.

He made the announcement in a tweet on Thursday evening.

The governor expressed confidence that the team would serve the people effectively.

The statement reads; “I’m pleased to announce the appointment of the following members to constitute my media team:

SPECIAL ADVISERS:

1. Dr. John Ngamsa – Special Adviser Media and Strategy

2. Babayola Tongo – Special Adviser Media

SENIOR SPECIAL ASSISTANTS:

1. George Kushi – Senior Special Assistant Media and Publicity

2. Ijafiya Domiya – SSA Digital and Visual Communication

3. Sherif Alhassan – SSA Electronic Media

4. Muhammed Tukur – SSA New Media

5. Nurudeen Kama – SSA New Media

6. Pius Iliya – SSA New Media

7. Awal Hamza- SSA New Media

8. Thomas Terry – SSA Visuals (Photography)

9. Barrister Sunday Wugirah – SSA Public Affairs

10. Victor Dogo – SSA Social Mobilization

Special Assistants Social Media and Content Creation:

1. Mohammed Faisal

2. Miracle Musa

3. Abubakar Idris

4. Nafiu Abubakar

5. Prince Solomon Yakubu Tumba

6. Abdullahi Damare

7. Vandi Yusuf

8. Emmanuel Tumba

9. Jonathan Jude

10. Auwal Hamza

11. Jamila Tanko

12. Mohammed Rayan Yunuda

13. Paul Barnabas

14. Suleiman Garga

15. Zailani Abba Kawu

16. Elijah Sambo

17. Benan Wyclif

18. Nasir Kasim

19. Wali Ibrahim Facebook

20. Mamse Adamu

21. Muhammed Girei

22. Sani Garta

23. Emmanuel Lakami

24. Ibrahim Assad

25. Musa Elson

26. Hierarchy Harold

27. Micah Simon Tihze

28. Jameel Kolere

29. Joan Daniel

30. Jibril Musa

31. Halima Bala

32. Nacha Waziri

33. Ahmadu Hamidu

34. Ijabani Ijahu

35. Hamanbello Idris Special Assistant (Master Of Ceremony Government Events).

Meanwhile, anger has trailed the governor’s announcement.

Taking to the comment section of the tweet, tweeps criticized Fintiri for appointing such number into his media team alone.

Tweeting via @sire_sommy, one Somto Anaerobic said: “47-man media team? Even Nollywood cast no reach like this!”

@Diadribs wrote: “I was scrolling down to see the end of the list 😂”

@amudaDewale said: “How do you plan to reduce cost of governance with so much advisers on media only. Will they be operating Adamawa radio station or th station cos why do you need about 50 ppl? Haba”

@NwagweEverest wrote: “Maybe this man wants to open a media production company to rival Universal Studios.”

@iam_bussie said: “So you are Soo clueless you need 47 persons to handle your media department. At a time we are asking for trimming in cost of governance.Wahalai it can never be well with you people thinking you can use government coffers as a means to reward people.”

@leeyah2k wrote: “I will never understand this because this crew is highly unneeded 🤣😭😭”

@theamazaing_ama said: “This guy’s media team is larger than Zikoko, TechCabal & Stears put together with no prospect of generating revenue 😭”

@Chydee wrote: “Lmfaoooooooo. The fact that he has all these people in his media team, and they still thought it was a good idea to post this means that they’re all grossly incompetent. Na that one pain me pass 😂😂😂😂”

@OjiUgo_uwa: “These people in government are not interested in cutting down the cost of governance. I mean why does a state Governor need 2 Special Advisers, 10 senior special Assistants and 35 special assistants on social media kini kan 🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️”

@okekecc: “Sir, you missed out some names, it should have been 100 appointees.”

@viqforlan: “Let’s say you even appointed 47 media aides, announcing it on Twitter shows you’re not reading the room or feeling the pulse of the nation.

It’s really a shame. You fell off.”