Ministerial Nominee Under Fire As Tweets Where He Tackled Tinubu Resurface

Some old tweets where Bosun Tijani, a ministerial nominee, criticised President Bola Tinubu have resurfaced.

The 46-year-old Nigerian-British entrepreneur’s name is among the 19 sent to the Senate on Wednesday.

that rubbish narrative with his “serving power a la carte” wisdom. Go invest your time and money into your business if you want to propagate such a rubbish narrative.”


It is becoming the norm. Tinubu fed them that rubbish narrative with his "serving power a la carte" wisdom. Go invest your time and money into your business if you want to propagate such rubbish narrative.

— Dr. 'Bosun Tijani (@bosuntijani) July 23, 2019


In another tweet, Tijani expressed dissatisfaction with Tinubu’s engagements and activities.

He said, “Politics – smh!”


Politics – smh! https://t.co/CrmoK1KdAk

— Dr. 'Bosun Tijani (@bosuntijani) January 25, 2023


Buhari has been a stubborn President and it would be easy to believe that beyond supporting his election, Tinubu has had little to no influence on his performance.

— Dr. ‘Bosun Tijani (@bosuntijani) July 1, 2022


In another one he insinuated that former President Muhammadu Buhari and President Tinubu were the same.

“You don give solid strategy for free. Is it really tough to dissociate Tinubu from Buhari? Even PYO wey be him VP can be dissociated,” Tijani wrote.


You don give solid strategy for free. Is it really tough to dissociate Tinubu from Buhari? Even PYO wey be him VP can be dissociated.

— Dr. 'Bosun Tijani (@bosuntijani) July 1, 2022


Reacting to the 2019 tweet, @JudeFeranmi said,” But Tech at least gets an improvement on Shittu, no? And Fashola can keep on trying to solve power! If these two sectors move forward even if 5%, we can be sure the retrogression from 2015 won’t be too much to recover from. Then expectations matter … lol.”

Another person @ProfMich tweeted, “@tomiwalker_ this is Tinubu. A focused leader.”

Also, @AddonsProperty replied, “But you’re now appointed under the same man you put in to total condemnation.”


“Tinubu is really something Cos now you have to work with him and prove your mettle otherwise your own go worse pass people you condemned. Talk is cheap sha,” said another user

