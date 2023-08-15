FG Set To Withdraw Firearms Case Against Emefiele, Files 20 Fresh Charge

The Federal Government has applied to withdraw the “illegal possession of firearms” case it filed against the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, at the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) at the Federal Ministry of Justice, Mohammed Abubakar, in an oral application, told Justice Nicholas Oweibo that the application followed the result of further investigations.

However, counsel for Emefiele, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Joseph Daudu, opposed the application insisting that that the government must first purge itself of the disobedience of the court’s order granting Emefiele bail, before its application could be taken.

Justice Oweibo has adjourned till Thursday, August 17, 2023 to rule on the application.