NCC Showcases Indigenous Telecom Achievements At NTICE 2023 Expo

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is set to showcase achievements so far recorded in the promotion of indigenous content in the telecommunications sector at the second edition of the Nigerian Telecommunications Indigenous Content Expo (NTICE 2023), which holds in Lagos from August 22-24, 2023, at Landmark Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Themed: “Harnessing Indigenous Content for Economic Growth: Networking to Boost Investment”, the Commission said it is mobilizing stakeholders for a remarkable outing, following a very impressive showing at the maiden edition of the event last year.

The NTICE is being coordinated by the Commission’s Nigeria Office for Developing the Indigenous Telecom Sector (NODITS), which superintends over efforts for effective implementation of the National Policy on the Promotion and Implementation of Indigenous Contents in the Telecommunications Sector, (NPPIC).

The Expo is open to multisectoral participants, including indigenous telecom operators, manufacturers, regulators, government agencies, policymakers, innovators, industry leaders, startups, other actors in the telecom ecosystem, academia and global experts to showcase their products and services, innovative solutions and new technologies.

The Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) 2003 empowers the NCC to encourage local and foreign investments in the Nigerian communications industry, introduce innovative services and practices as well as promote the participation of Nigerians in the ownership, control and management of communications companies and development of communications manufacturing and supply sectors.

Therefore, NTICE 2023 is being organised in keeping with the extant provisions of the NCA 2003, and to promote the four focus areas of the NPPIC, which are Manufacturing, Service, People as well as Research and Development for innovation in line with the Federal Government’s drive to diversify the economy.

The event has continued to serve as a rare assemblage of stakeholders where diverse thoughts can be shared in contexts that advance utilization of indigenous contents in the nation’s telecommunications industry.

Participation at the event requires mandatory formal registration ahead of the day of the event and the Commission has created the link: www.ntice.ncc.gov.ng for this purpose, and intending participants are advised to register before August 22, 2023.

In an interaction with the NCC’s in-house media recently, the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta, reiterated that NTICE is Nigeria’s largest annual indigenous telecoms, tech and startups, manufacturing and innovative event that brings to stakeholders the powerful connections and valuable new relationships that highlights the achievements and vast potentials of a tech-driven digital economy.

The 2023 Expo is billed to project the achievements of indigenous content by the government for the sector and afford participants the platform to showcase their products and services, innovative solutions and new technologies.