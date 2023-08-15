Another African Chef Finally Breaks Hilda Baci's Guinness World Record

Kenyan chef Maliha Mohammed has broken a cooking record previously held by Hilda Baci. Just two months after Hilda Baci's achievement, Maliha cooked for an incredible 95 hours straight, starting on August 11. 

Although her accomplishment hasn't yet been officially approved by Guinness World Records

Maliha shared her success on Instagram, displaying a picture with the words "NEW WORLD RECORD." She expressed her gratitude for the support she received during this challenge.


This wasn't Maliha's first attempt at such a challenge. She had tried twice before, and this time, she succeeded in surpassing the previous record. 

While Hilda Baci had been recognized by Guinness World Records for her long cooking session, Maliha Mohammed has now set a new mark. 

She awaits GWR certification 

