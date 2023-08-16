‘Don’t Allow Your Morale Dwindle,’ Army Chief Charges Troops After Niger Ambush

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Taoreed Lagbaja has encouraged the troops of the Nigerian Army not to allow their morale dwindle but to defend Nigeria and recover the space currently occupied by terrorists and bandits in parts of the country.

The COAS stated this on Tuesday when he visited troops in Niger State following troops’ ambush by insurgents in the Zungeru general area of the state, in which some gallant troops of the Nigerian Army paid the supreme price.

Also, a Nigerian Air Force MI-171 Helicopter on a casualty evacuation mission crashed on Monday in the Shiroro Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The COAS was at the Forward Operating Base Erena in the Shiroro area of the state, where he was briefed on the current security situation by the General Officer Commanding 1 Division, Maj Gen Bamidele Alabi.

Addressing the troops soon after the briefing, the COAS urged them to rally together and be more resolute in bringing the nation’s adversaries to their knees and restore sanity in troubled areas.

According to a statement by Army spokesman, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, the COAS maintained that the fight against insurgents and bandits is a just cause, in defence of Nigerians and the nation.

He said, “Protecting lives and defending your nation are the noblest service anyone can offer. You are therefore in the noble profession of arms and must not allow your morale to dwindle. We must defeat the adversaries of our people and take back every inch of space where they are hibernating in our land.”

Lt Gen Lagbaja assured the troops that he will do all within available resources to give Nigerian Army personnel and their families the best in terms of welfare.

He disclosed that this is topmost in the pillars of his Command Philosophy. He directed the immediate reinforcement of the troops with additional combat enablers to enhance their operational effectiveness.