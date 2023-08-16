Breaking: NNPC Secures $3bn Loan To Stabilise The Naira





The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited has secured a $3 billion crude repayment loan to support the naira and stabilise the foreign exchange market.

NNPC Limited secured the funding from the AFRIEXIM bank headquarters in Cairo.

“The NNPC Ltd. and AfriEXIM bank have jointly signed a commitment letter and Termsheet for an emergency $3 billion crude oil repayment loan,” NNPC said in a terse statement on Wednesday.





“The signing, which took place today at the bank’s headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, will provide some immediate disbursement that will enable the NNPC Ltd. to support the Federal Government in its ongoing fiscal and monetary policy reforms aimed at stabilizing the exchange rate market.”



