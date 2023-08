The Enugu State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal has reserved its judgment on the petition filed by the Labour Party against Governor Peter Mbah and the PDP.





Justice Akano of the court said his panel would communicate their decision to the parties involved at a later date.





The Labour Party is challenging the outcome of the March 18 governorship election in the South East State.





In the suit, Governor Mbah, PDP and INEC are first, second and third respondents.