Female Evangelist Allegedly Dies While Having Sex With Her Bishop In Aba

General Overseer of Agape Evangelical Ministry (City of Miracles) Located in Obikabia Junction Aba , Abia State has been arrested by the Police after a married female Evangelist and mother of five identified as "Evangelist Happiness"who lodged in with him at Jubilee Guest House Ovom, Ogborhill was found dead in the hotel room.

It was reported that, the incident happened around 11pm on Saturday 12th August 2023 after the Bishop who booked the room with her absconded after deceiving the receptionist that he was going to buy food at that time of the night.

The manager of the Hotel who suspected foul play immediately reported to the Eastern Ngwa Police Station in Obingwa Local Government Area around around 1am on Sunday morning.

When officers of the Nigerian Police went to the hotel, the woman was lying nakëd with foam coming out of her mouth and nose.

It was gathered that when her Phone was opened, it was discovered that the woman and mother of Five Children is a member of the Agape Evangelical Ministeries Incorporated founded by Bishop Timothy Otu and they have been having romantic relationship and discussion via text messages which were seen by the Police.





Investigations revealed that the woman died during the marathon sëx with the Bishop.

The Police Officers traced the Bishop to his Church at Obikabia Junction, attended his Sunday Service with mofty, Bishop Timothy Otu who was heavily preaching about repentance was arrested immediately after his sermon and currently being detained at the Eastern Ngwa Police Station Obingwa.

The late Evangelist Happiness who is a mother of Five hails from Umuatakawom in Obingwa while her husband was at work in Bayelsa State when the ugly incident happened.