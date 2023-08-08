Court Seals Abuja Branches Of Heritage Bank Over N700m Debt

Several branches of Heritage Bank in Abuja has been sealed

This followed a National Industry Court sitting in Makurdi, Benue State which slammed a garnishee order, directing the sealing off of Heritage Bank Limited for failing to pay over N700 million to Shehu Mudi and 656 organisations.

The Court insisted that the bank branches should remain closed until it complies with the garnishee order.

Also part of the suit is the Adamawa State government, Ministry of Education, Adamawa State, Post-Primary School Management Board, Adamawa State and Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Adamawa State.

According to Suit No: MCN/MKD/07m/ 202, the Presiding Judge, Justice (Dr.) I.J. Essien, directed the Inspector General of Police Olukayode Egbetokun, to provide police security for the Sheriffs of the Court to carry out the order by the Court.

Justice Essien said the garnishee (Heritage Bank) had constituted itself into a clog in the wheel of justice.

“I have carefully read the motion and the affidavit. I have considered the exhibits and the arguments the applicants counsel as adumbrated in his written address.

I recall that this Court made an Order Absolute in Exhibit A which directed the Garnishee to pay the Judgement sum sought to be enforced by this application in 3 days.

“The Court of Appeal Affirmed that Order Absolute in Exhibit D in its judgement in Appeal NO. CA(MK/26/2022 wherein the Garnishee was ordered to pay the Judgement debt within 3 days.

“The Garnishee while at the Court of Appeal entered into bond for the judgement sum and admitted during that proceedings that the judgement sum has been set aside to satisfy the debt.

Despite the several orders made by this Court and the Court of Appeal, the Garnishee has flagrantly continued to disobey the Order of this Court.

“Further to this, despite the Garnishee undertaking to pay the Judgement sum to the anywhere located in Nigeria until the Garnishee (Heritage Bank PLC), comply with the Order of the Court of Appeal directing it to pay to the judgement creditor the sum of N710,969,140.19 which is made up of the judgement sum and interest accrued from 14/12/2021 to December 2022 which sum has been set side by the garnishee and party represented by the bond entered into at the Court of Appeal by the garnishee.

The lawyers to the aggrieved parties said they will proceed to Lagos to seal up branches of the bank if it refuses to obey the orders of the court

No official of the Bank was available to speak on the matter when CKNNews seek their reaction to the development