Billionaire Tunde Ayeni Speaks On Alleged Extramarital Affairs With Adaobi Alagwu

Billionaire Tunde Ayeni has finally come out to set the records straight on his alleged Extramarital affairs with one Adaora Alagwu who accused him of fathering her child

According to him when a side chick picks the wrong man, wrong marriage, a lot of life lessons will be learnt as is the case with Abuja based lawyer, Adaobi Alagwu who has been the centre of very unpalatable media exposure in recent times.

Her estranged relationship with billionaire businessman, Tunde Ayeni has crumbled, but that’s not the news. The news is how Ayeni’s wife, Biola dragged Adaobi like a ‘tiger generator’ calling her a ‘liar’, ‘gold digger’ and ‘impostor’ in her explosive interview a few weeks ago. As if that’s not enough, Tunde Ayeni himself has now come out to address the ‘ugly’ situation saying, ‘I am not involved in any way with Miss Alagwu and I will never be again’.

In his official statement that was also published in several Nigerian national dailies, Ayeni went on to say, ‘I wish to affirm that I am a father to three wonderful children with my delectable wife, Abiola. These are the legitimate scions of the Ayeni dynasty. I do not have any child elsewhere’.