I Did Not Prostrate For Seyi Makinde..Gov Adeleke

Osun State Government on Monday debunked the report that Governor Ademola Adeleke met his Oyo State counterpart, Governor Seyi Makinde, behind closed door and knelt to beg him.

Adeleke’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, in a statemnt made available to Journalists on Monday, said there was no private meeting between the two governors as reported.

An online publication wrote, “Behind closed doors, Adeleke did the unthinkable by going on his knees to beg him for forgiveness. This happened on Friday night at Oyo state government House lodge in Abuja when Adeleke led a delegation to appeal to the Makinde over his perceived subtle political antagonism against him.”

But Osun government described the report as a concocted lie which has no basis in truth.

Rasheed explained that Adeleke visited the Oyo state governor’s lodge to see the newly renovated government house as the Osun state government is embarking on a similar renovation of the Osun government house located within Asokoro.

“It was also an opportunity for both leaders to review the state of the relationship and chart a path to strengthen the Peoples Democratic Party within the South West zone including the issue of filling the vacancy existing within the party zonal leadership.

“The interactions were in the open and at no point did the question of begging and prostration arose as there was nothing to plead and beg about. The venue was in the living room with a photo opportunity. In the presence of everybody, the two leaders resolved to unite for the party in the zone, hence the need to call an emergency zonal meeting to hold later this week,” Rasheed said.



