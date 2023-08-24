“Come Up With A National Theme Song For Nigeria,” Arts Minister Musawa Tells Portable, Vic O, Others

The Minister of Art, Culture, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa- Musawa, says one of her immediate plans is to create a national theme song for the Nigerian brand.

Speaking with permanent secretaries, directors, and other staff of the ministry on Tuesday when she assumed office, Musawa urged songwriters and music artistes across the six geopolitical zones to come up with a theme song for the country.

She said the song would help strengthen the belief of the citizens in the Nigerian project, according to a statement released on Tuesday, August 22, by the Media Office of the minister.

She promised to do her best about rebranding the country’s image, adding that Nigeria would no longer be associated with poverty, fr@ud and terrorism.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu on Monday, August 21, sworn in 45 ministers, including Musawa as members of his cabinet.