Breaking : Many Feared Dead As multi-storey Building Collapses In Garki Abuja

A yet-to-be determined number of people are feared dead and many others trapped after a multi-storey building collapsed amidst heavy downpour at Lagos Street in Garki village area of Garki II district of Abujaon Wednesday night, August 23.

The affected building is said to be housing many apartments while the ground floor was full of shops.

Meanwhile, a Facebook user and former aide to the immediate-past Minister of the FCT, Ikharo Attah, said  thirty seven persons have so far been rescued and evacuated to hospital, while others were still trapped. He confirmed that a rescue team and other first responders were on ground at about 2am carrying out rescue operations.

‘’So far 37 persons have so far been  evacuated to Hospital, Two ‘Fatally injured’. Others reportedly still trapped

Effort is on to save some of the people still trapped in the rubbles 

CKN News learnt that the Minister of the FCT Nyesom Wike is being expected as the scene of the incident this morning 



