Ex CBN Governor Emefiele Sets To Return Billions Of Naira To FG , Opts For Plea Bargain

There are strong indications that the planned arraignment of the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, on alleged breach of procurement laws and contract inflation has been put off indefinitely.

CKNNews learnt that Emefiele’s arraignment on a 20-count charge slated for Wednesday, August 20, by a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory was not stated on the cause list.

According to a source, Emefiele and his-co accused, Saadat Yaro, may opted for a plea bargain policy to settle with the federal government where he is expected to pay back billions of Naira to FG coffers

Emefiele’s lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Kehinde Akinlolu, confirmed the shift in his arraignment.

He said that a new date might likely be issued by the Chief Judge, Justice Hussein Baba Yusuf.

At the time of this report, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) who used to escort him to court, and his legal team were absent.

Meanwhile, the court has commenced proceedings on other matters on the cause list.