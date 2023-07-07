Woman Stabs Husband To Death In Bauchi

Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a 21 years old housewife, Maimunatu Sulaiman of Kofar Dumi area in Bauchi metropolis for culpable homicide as she allegedly killed her husband. In a press release by the Ag Command PPRO, ASP Aminu Gimba Ahmed on Friday, the Police stated that the accused housewife allegedly stabbed her husband with the intention of killing him following an altercation that ensued between them. “Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect (Maimuna Suleiman) stabbed her husband Aliyu Mohammad ‘m’ of the same address as a result of an altercation that ensued between them on the 5th of July, 2023 at about 1800hrs in their matrimonial home. “During interrogation, the suspect confessed to having committed the crime. Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police CP Auwal Musa Mohammad, psc, has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for a discreet investigation,” he said. According to him, medical doctors confirmed that the victim died as a result of the injury inflicted on his chest, while the suspect sustained minor bruises on her stomach. Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa Mohammad, has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for a discreet investigation to further unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of the victim.