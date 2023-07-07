35-year-old Habitual Rapist Arrested For Allegedly Raping Five Minors In Adamawa

Men of the Adamawa state police command have arrested a 35-year-old habitual rapist identified as Wilson Sunday, for allegedly raping five minors between the ages of eight to fourteen in Bachure ,Yola North Local Government Area. A statement released by the spokesperson of the command, SP Yahaya Nguroje, said the suspect who resides in Damilu in Yola North allegedly committed the crime from January 2023 and subsequently continued. Nguroje said the suspect lured the victims into an uncompleted buildings away from the eyes of the public and took advantage of them while they were on their way going or returning from school and had unlawful carnal knowledge of them. The police spokesperson mentioned that the incident was reported to the Divisional Police Headquarters, Kofare by the parents of the victims having observed the unrepentant attitude of the suspect. ‘’Preliminary investigation so far reveals that the suspect is a father of two and now leaving alone after he separated with his wife. Investigation further reveals that the accused was once convicted for similar offence. The Commissioner of Police CP Afolabi Babatola expressed worry over the unfortunate incident and directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of CID to take over investigation and ensure deligent prosecution.'' Nguroje said In a related development, the police in the state have arrested another 22-year-old Raphael Peter, a resident of Bulabuli, Michika Local Government, for raping an 18-year-old student. Nguroje advised members of the public particularly parents to be very watchful of their kids against criminal minded elements who are roaming about seeking whom to take advantage of and report person(s) of suspicious Character to the Police. He equally called on the General public especially Parents to key into the Command's Fight against all forms of Gender Based Violence (GBV) and promised to prosecute perpetrators in accordance with the extant laws.