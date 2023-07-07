Man Who Stole N55m Mercedes Jeep While Test Driving It Arrested

The Nigeria Police Force, on Thursday, July 6, arrested the ‘buyer’ who reportedly drove off with a Benz while test-driving it in Abuja The suspect has been identified as Meshack Sinuphro. He was arrested by the Command Decoy squad today in Benin City. DSP Bright Edafe, PPRO Delta state, announced this in a social media post on Thursday, July 6. “Suspect will be transferred to FCT command soonest. Always report crimes to the police, and we will always deliver,” Edafe wrote. Police officers had earlier recovered the stolen N55 million Mercedes Benz GLB. It was recovered in Ughelli North Local Government Area Delta State seven days after it was stolen from Abuja.