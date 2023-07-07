Gov Adeleke Release List Of 25 commissioner Nominees

Osun State House of Assembly has unveiled the commissioner nominees list forwarded to the legislative chamber by Governor Ademola Adeleke.
The speaker of the house, Rt Hon Adewale Egbedun read out the list to the lawmakers on Friday 7th July during the plenary session.
Below are the nominees;
1. Barrister Oladosu Babatunde
2. Prince Bayo Ogunbanpe
3. Mr Sesan Oyedele
4. Barrister Kolapo Alimi
5. Mr Soji Ajeigbe
6. Mr Moshood Olalekan Olagunju
7. Hon George Alabi
8. Hon Sunday Olufemi Oroniyi
9. Mr Abiodun Bankole Ojo
10. Dr Bashiru Tokunbo Salami
11. Mr Moruf Ayofe
12. Mr Sola Ogungbile
13. Rev. Bunmi Gbenyo
14. Mrs Ayo Awolowo
15. Barrister Wole Jimi Bada
16. Hon. Dipo Eluwole
17. Alhaji Rasheed Aderibigbe
18. Prof Moroof Ademola Adeleke
19. Mr Adeyemo Festus Ademola
20. Mr Olabiyi Anthony Odunlade
21. Barrister Jola Akintola
22. Hon. Mayowa Adejoorin
23. Mrs Adenike Folasade Adeleke
24. Mr Tola Faseru
25. Alhaji Gani Olaoluwa