Gov Adeleke Release List Of 25 commissioner Nominees

Osun State House of Assembly has unveiled the commissioner nominees list forwarded to the legislative chamber by Governor Ademola Adeleke. The speaker of the house, Rt Hon Adewale Egbedun read out the list to the lawmakers on Friday 7th July during the plenary session. Below are the nominees; 1. Barrister Oladosu Babatunde 2. Prince Bayo Ogunbanpe 3. Mr Sesan Oyedele 4. Barrister Kolapo Alimi 5. Mr Soji Ajeigbe 6. Mr Moshood Olalekan Olagunju 7. Hon George Alabi 8. Hon Sunday Olufemi Oroniyi 9. Mr Abiodun Bankole Ojo 10. Dr Bashiru Tokunbo Salami 11. Mr Moruf Ayofe 12. Mr Sola Ogungbile 13. Rev. Bunmi Gbenyo 14. Mrs Ayo Awolowo 15. Barrister Wole Jimi Bada 16. Hon. Dipo Eluwole 17. Alhaji Rasheed Aderibigbe 18. Prof Moroof Ademola Adeleke 19. Mr Adeyemo Festus Ademola 20. Mr Olabiyi Anthony Odunlade 21. Barrister Jola Akintola 22. Hon. Mayowa Adejoorin 23. Mrs Adenike Folasade Adeleke 24. Mr Tola Faseru 25. Alhaji Gani Olaoluwa