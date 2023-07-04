Woman Burnt Policewoman And Her Two Children To Death In Anambra

Published:

The police in Anambra state has arrested a woman, identified as Nneamaka Nwosu, for setting a police woman and her two children on fire at Nnokwa, Idemili South Local Government Area of the State.

It was gathered that the suspect who hails from Amawbia, became homeless after she got divorced from her husband. She approached the police woman who out of pity offered to accommodate her.

The lady recently had an altercation with the policewoman, which culminated into a fight. In anger, the suspect allegedly hit the policewoman on the head with pestle, causing her to become unconscious. The suspect allegedly then tied the policewoman and her children with rope inside their room, after which she set them ablaze.

The policewoman and her children didn't survive the tragic ordeal as they burnt to d£ath.

When apprehended, the suspect initially claimed that it was a gas cylinder that exploded when the woman and her children were boiling hot water. After much interrogation, she allegedly confessed to the crime and explained how she committed everything. She also narrated how she burnt them alive.

While saying that it was the handiwork of the devil, the suspect who said she didn’t know what came over her that made her commit such crime, further said that she deserves to be shot dead for having perpetrated such wicked act against the person who helped her in her time of need.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, said the bodies of the policewoman and her children have been deposited to the mortuary.

“Preliminary information reveals that the woman police accommodated the suspect while she was searching for a house. The two women had a disagreement which resulted in a fight before the suspect hit the woman police on her head with pestle. While she became unconscious, she tied her with her two kids and set them ablaze. The bodies of the victims have been recovered and deposited in the morgue. Further development shall be communicated.” he said

