A four-storey building under construction collapsed as at about 4pm on Monday in Dape area near Berger clinic, Life camp Abuja.

The building was said to be a hotel accommodation

Officials of the FCT Fire service and the National Emergency Management Agency(NEMA) are reportedly at the site of the collapse to rescue victims.





Nine people have been rescued with many still trapped under the rubbles as at the time of this reportv

