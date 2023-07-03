Monday, 3 July 2023

Remind My kLds I Love Them If I Die Unexpectedly ..Tonto Dikeh

Published: July 03, 2023



Fans of Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, have expressed concern over an ominous post she shared recently. 

The thespian, in a post shared via her Instastory on Sunday, tasked her followers to remind her kids of her love and sacrifices for them if she “pass away unexpectedly.”

The post reads: “If I pass away unexpectedly, remind my kids every time you see them how much I love them, how I would do anything in this world for them. This is all I want.”

Many have wondered why she has decided to make such post

Dikeh has a son called King Andre with her estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill.



Share This
CKN NIGERIA

0 $type={blogger}: