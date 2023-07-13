With AEMAimspire University Tour, Temofe Set To Build Fresh Entrepreneurs

In line with his resolve to build and empower entrepreneurs across Africa starting with Nigeria, founder of the African Economic Merit Awards (AEMA), McEvaTemofe has instituted AEMAimspire University Tour. Targeted at university students, the project aims to inspire African students to become entrepreneurs, employers of labour and business executives.

Already, plans have reached advanced stage for the maiden edition of AEMAimspire University Tour billed for July 20, at the University of Abuja. The event, which holds at the Centre for Entrepreneurship Development, University of Abuja, starting from 11am, will see lucky participants receive N2 Million worth of grant from AEMA.

Aside from Temofe who will be mentoring entrepreneurs, the session will also feature pep talk from experts, including Dr Olushola Aluko, CEO of The Yellow Umbrella Media Concept; Buffy Okeke-Ojiudu, CEO of Zebra Group and Japhet Omojuwa, Founder Alpha Reach.

According to Temofe, “AEMA is an organisation that has presence in 17 African countries with Economic impact and developmental projects.

In each University, we will give grants and other start up kits to students to help them build on an existing project. Successful professionals will mentor these young entrepreneurs to enable them build a lasting enterprise.”

Temofe informed that AEMA organisation is driven by young professionals to promote innovative ideas for entrepreneurial, economic and social development.

“The tour is to inspire students to also pursue their career in the area entrepreneurship and to raise their consciousness on the need to get involved in political affairs of nations for a better Africa.”

On the theme, Safeguarding The Nigerian Economy Through Entrepreneurs, he said, “it was carefully chosen to encourage and stimulate business prowess among youths. We will visit lots of universities to raise their consciousness on the need to pursue career in area of entrepreneurship to boost Africa’s economy and promote good governance.

“We are bringing together people from the agro industry, tech industry, government, sports and other industries. They will use their voices to inspire these young people to be huge contributors in the Nigerian economy and Africa as a whole.”

He continued: “We believe the young generation we have today has to be part of the movement for a better economy. We must also create huge awareness for them to participate in politics and governance for us to have good government in Africa and in Nigeria.

“For you to participate in politics; you need good education and with good education, you will be highly productive in the labour market and contribute to the economy so that we can have a better and secured society.”

He explained that the African Economic Merit Awards aims to boost economic growth in African communities by uniting successful business entrepreneurs with the latent talents. The organisation, he said, works towards giving hope to Africans who have given up the creative ideas and business skills to power ideas of craftsmanship into a successful future.

The maiden edition of AEMA’s Economic Varsity Tour of Nigerian held at the BAZE University, Abuja, where stakeholders commended the organisation for birthing an idea that has the capacity of transforming Africa’s economy.