Insecurity: Plateau , Zamfara Governors Meet With Chief Of Defence Staff





The Chief of Defence Staff ( CDS), Major General Christopher Gwabin Musa, today, 12 July, 2023 received in a separate meetings the governors of Zamfara and Plateau States respectively at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja.

The execitive governor of Zamfara State, His Excellency, Dr Dauda Lawal said he came to congratulate the CDS on his deserving appointment and to intimate him of the over all security situation in Zamfara. According to him, the security challenges is affecting meaningful development and also making governance almost impossible in the State.

Dr Dauda Lawal further said, when these challenges are confronted, it will go along way to solving the damage in the general areas. He applauded the efforts of the troops on ground while calling for additional deployment of troops and logistics to build security.

The governor also called for more funding to the Armed Forces and also seeks for concerted efforts between the locals and security agencies in the State.

The CDS in his response, commesurate with the people of Zamfara state and assured of the DHQ readiness to provide every neccessary security assistance to the state. He pledged to ensure troops are on top of their games and synergy between the AFN and other security agencies will be enhanced.





Similarly, the executive governor of Plateau State, Barrister Caleb Muftwang who also visited the CDS said he came to congratulate the CDS on his appointment, noting that Major General Musa is a professional to the core. He added that the CDS appointment came at a critical time of worsening security challenges. He however, expressed his undoubting believe that the CDS will make an impact by deploying his experiences to bare in dealing with the security challenges in Plateau. The governor commended the efforts of the AFN while paying tributes to the fallen heroes. He finally called for more efforts to address the security situations in the state.

The CDS while addressing the Plateau governor and his entourage said that the AFN is determined and committed to ensuring peace in the Plateau. Major General Musa condole with the governor over the unnecessary killings in the State. He added that there is need to know the basis of the problems and to also carry all the stakehoders along in finding a lasting solutions to the crisis ravaging the state.