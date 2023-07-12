Breaking : Late Dr Raymond Dokpesi Bags Posthumous Award In Canada

Barely two months after his demise, the founder of Daar Communications Plc Late Dr Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi is to be honored in Canada 

According to report reaching CKN News, Dr Dokpesi is to be honored at the maiden edition of Ayan-Agalu Festival ( The Drum Festival)

The event being put together to promote the cultural heritage of the Yorubaland through Music ( drums ) will be attended by several dignatories from across the globe 

According to the Chief Organizer of the event Prince Segun Akanni Olalekan who spoke exclusively with CKNNews said that the event will take place on Friday 28th July 2023 at Fuzion Banquet Hall , Britannia road, Mississauga , Ontario Canada



He said Chief Raymond Dokpesi is being honored for his contribution to the upliftment of the entertainment industry in the last two decades through the establishment of the first Independent Radio station in Nigeria and African Independent Television ( AIT) which has become a voice for not only Nigerians but for Africans and Africans in the diaspora 

Expected at the event are several royal fathers including the Ooni of Ife , the Oluwo of Iwoland , Governor Ademola Adeleke,  Chief Dele Momodu, some Nigerian Ambassadors in the Diaspora and members of the current and past Canadian government 

The event is also being planned to seal a better cultural relationship between Nigeria and Canada he said

