Simon Ekpa Is An International Terrorist..COAS..Orders Massive Raid Of IPOB Camps In South East

The Chief of Army Staff, Maj. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has ordered troops to seize control of areas where the  Indigenous People of Biafra enforce their sit-at-home order throughout the South-East states.

The order cames after a Finland-based pro-Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa, announced that there would be a two-week sit-at-home in the South-East region from July 31.

According to him, the order was to demand the immediate and unconditional release of the detained IPOB leader,  Nnamdi Kanu, as well as facilitate the freedom of Biafra nation, among others.

 Ekpa warned that failure to comply with the sit-at-home order would attract ‘heavy consequences’.

