We Didn’t Remove Tinubu's Files From ICPC, CCB Offices .. DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) says its operatives did not raid the offices of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

The secret police also said no file was carted away from the two government agencies as claimed by some sections of the media .

In a statement on Sunday, DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, also said viral reports that the Service snooped on judges on the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal were false.

The DSS said the allegations lack factual basis or credibility and were figments of the creators’ imaginations.

“To set the records straight, the DSS did not execute operations of any kind at the ICPC and CCB or remove files from their offices,” the statement partly read.

“Instructively, the two agencies have, on their own, refuted the news in widely circulated press statements.”

The secret police further described as “laughable”, reports that former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdul’aziz Yari was invited by the DSS for refusing to pick President Bola Tinubu’s phone call. “Yari knows why he was invited,” the Service stated.

“The Service will remain focused, resilient, patriotic and professional in the conduct of its affairs. Members of the public are enjoined to disregard the misleading stories which are aimed at causing disaffection in the country and disparaging the Service’ leadership.”