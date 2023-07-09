Police Arrests Cow In Osun

Men of the anti-cultism unit of the Osun State Police Command have arrested a cow allegedly meant for the July 7th Cultists Day celebration in Osogbo.

It was gathered that residents of Egbatedo area of Osogbo alerted the police when the cult members gathered from different parts of the state for the annual celebration on Friday.

A security source who spoke to newsmen on Saturday July 8, said the suspects, took to their heels upon sighting the police, abandoning the cow.

The cow that was inscribed with the words “Oroki” and marked with a symbol of an axe, was later taken away by the police team.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident on Saturday.

“After intelligence revealed plans by a particular cult to celebrate the 7/7 festival, the CP ordered operatives to ensure that the plan by these cultists fail," the PPRO stated.

“The operatives, working in line with that directive, combed every part of the state and went to Egbatedo, a suburb of Osogbo. When the suspects saw them, they fled but the cow they planned to use for the celebration was seized. We want to assure people of the state that the command will continue to work hard to keep the state very safe.”