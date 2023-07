Nigeria's veteran Yoruba actor Agbako has turned a century

Nollywood actor, Kunle Afod celebrated the veteran actor Ishola Abdulsalam Sanyaolu, popularly known as Charles Olumo Agbako, as he clocks 100 years on Sunday

The actor shared a picture of the veteran actor on his Instagram page.

Afod wrote, “Pa Charles Olumo clocks 100 years today. Happy Birthday sir.”

Agbako is famous for acting bad man or violent roles in Yoruba movies.