Video Of Tinubu Promising Fuel Price Reduction Resurfaces Online Amid Hike

A viral video of President Bola Tinubu campaigning to reduce the price of fuel upon his assumption as president has surfaced online.

Tinubu at his campaign rally in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on January 25, 2023, could be heard in the video promising the crowd an easier life under his leadership. The President spoke in the Yoruba language.

On Tuesday, there was another hike in fuel price to N617 from N197, two months since the removal of fuel subsidy by the President upon being sworn into office on May 29, 2023.

Tinubu in his inaugural speech, announced the removal of fuel subsidy, a move that resulted in fuel being sold at N537 per litre barely two days after he ended the subsidy.

Speaking in Yoruba, Tinubu during the rally in Abeokuta, could be heard assuring the crowd that although people believed the petrol price would hit N200, it would actually be reviewed and the price reduced as leader of the nation.

“The great Nigerian youths, the great Nigerian students, the confident Nigerian youths. This is a revolution. This election is a revolution. They are plotting, but they will fail. They said fuel prices will increase and reach N200/N500 per litre. Go and relax, we will crash the prices.”

“They don’t want this election to be held. They want to sabotage it (elections). Will you allow them?”, Tinubu asked his supporters who responded with a resounding “No.”

“Even if they said there is no fuel, we will trek to vote. They have a lot of mischief; they could say there is no fuel. They have been scheming to create a fuel crisis but forget about it.

“Relax, I, Asiwaju, have told you that the issue of fuel supply will be permanently addressed. Whoever wants to eat the honey embedded in a mountain won’t worry about the axe. Is that not so? And if you want to eat palm kernel, you would bring stone and use it to break it, then the kernel will come out. It’s not easy to…

“Let them increase the price of fuel, only them know where they have hoarded fuel, they hoarded money, they hoarded naira; we will go and vote and we will win. Even if they changed the ink on naira notes. Whatever their plans, they will come to naught. We are going to win. Those in the PDP will lose (won ma lule).

“I am a homeboy, I have come here, you will not be put to shame, we will take over the government from them, the traitors who wanted to contest with us. They had no experience.”