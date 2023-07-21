JAMB Saga: Soludo Sends Mmesoma On Three-Month Psychotherapy

The Anambra State Government has taken a compassionate approach towards 19-year-old Mmesoma Ejikeme, who was caught forging her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result.

The state Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, announced that Mmesoma has been handed over to a psychotherapist for three months of guidance and counselling.

During a press briefing at her office in Awka, Prof. Chuma-Udeh revealed that the decision to offer therapy to Mmesoma was based on the recommendations of a state panel that investigated the UTME forgery case.

