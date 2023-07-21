Court Orders EFCC To Handover Stella Oduah's Case To AGF For Prosecution

A former Minister of Aviation, Senator Stella Oduah, was on Friday, arraigned before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over allegations of graft.

Oduah, who served as Aviation Minister from 2011 to 2014, is facing trial over an allegation that she laundered public funds to the tune of about N5 billion, in connivance with eight others.

But the court on Friday ordered the office of the Attorney General of the Federation to take over the prosecution of Oduah, her ex-aide, Gloria Odita, and seven others charged with laundering about N5 billion.

The presiding judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, gave the order after Oduah and the other defendants were arraigned and they pleaded not guilty to the 25 counts brought against them by the EFCC.

