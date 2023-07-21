Gov Eno Commissions Remodelled DSS Clinic

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, yesterday, visited the State Command of the Department of State Security, DSS, where he toured facilities at the Command and also commissioned the remodeled Staff Clinic at the Command, headquarters in Uyo.

The Governor who was accompanied by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah, and other aides was received by the State Director of the Service, Mohammed Moddibo and other top officers of the Command.

The Governor thanked the Service for being an active partner in the nationally celebrated story of Akwa Ibom State as one of the most peaceful States, and promised to deepen the layers of the collaborations.





Governor Eno, later commissioned the remodeled Staff Clinic located within the Command and commended the Service for accepting patients from outside the Command as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility undertaking,

The highlight of the visit, was when the Governor participated in a tennis game where he displayed deft touches to the delight of the Service operatives.

“ You have been key members of our State’s Security Architecture and I am excited to come here and to thank you for ensuring that we have a peaceful State.”





The State Director of the Service, Mr Moddibo, expressed delight over the visit by the Governor and assured the Governor of the Service readiness to continue to collaborate with the State administration.