Tinubu And His Cabinet Should Publicly Sign A Contract With Nigeria As An Act Of Good Faith..Ayo Akinfe

On the day he swears in the members of his cabinet, Tinubu and all his ministers should publicly sign this Contract With Nigeria as an act of good faith

Ayo Akinfe





[1] We will aim for annual double digit economic growth between 2023 and 2030. If we enjoy 10% growth every year for a decade, Nigeria’s gross domestic product (GDP) will increase to about $1trn from the current $400bn





[2] Given that we have a very young population and are forecast to become one the world's five most populous nations by 2020, job creation is simply a must. We pledge to create 20m manufacturing jobs by 2030.





[3] A high speed rail network will be constructed across the country over the next eight years linking all 36 states. Currently, 90% of journeys in Nigeria are carried out by road. By 2035, we hope to reduce this to 40% by moving passengers on to trains and waterways.





[4] Nigeria currently has about 20m head of cattle. We pledge to double this to at least 40m by 2020 through an ambitious programme of industrial production, aggressive ranching, the provision of veterinary services and providing security for livestock





[5] A Nigerian Livestock Agency (NLA) will be created to oversee this entire process and to manage all local ranches established. Each ranch will have an elected local management committee made of NLA officials, herdsmen, investors, security agents, veterinary experts and animal feed processors





[6] Over a 25 year period, we will gradually migrate back to the 1957/58 revenue sharing formula agreed by our founding fathers at the Lancaster House Conferences in London under which the federating units will control all the resources within their domains and remit 50% to the centre. Our federating units will keep 50% of all the revenue that they generate, put a further 10% into a central pot called the Excess Federation Account to which everyone can have access as the need arises, 20% will go into a geo-political zone account and the remaining 20% will go to into the Federation Account used to run the federal government





[7] Six regional powers grids will be established across the country, with each responsible for providing electricity to the states within its domain. A national grid will operate on top of this serving as a supplement whenever there are shortages in any geo-political zone. Over the next 10 years, the government shall aim to increase generated electricity supply to 100,000MW from the current 4,000MW through the construction of 10 power plants across the country





[8] Our government will provide free tuition right up until the end of secondary school. As part of this education reform, Nigeria will spend 15% of its GDP on education, there will be free uniforms in all public schools and one free school meal will be provided for all state primary and secondary school pupils. Each one of our 774 local government areas will be mandated to open at least one vocational centre within its domain





[9] In health, 12 specialist hospitals shall be established in Nigeria with two in each geo-political zone. These shall include - Dermatology, optometrics, renal failure, cardiology, neurology, ear/throat/nose, cancer, Hiv/Aids, orthopedia, rheumatics, tropical diseases and sickle cell anaemia. Nigeria will spend 10% of her GDP on healthcare





[10] Being found guilty of embezzling anything in excess of N1m should attract a mandatory life prison sentence. The president will sell off all of the nine aircraft in the presidential fleet and the president’s salary and allowances should not exceed $200,000 per annum. House of Representatives members should receive the same salary as heads of parastatals, while senators should receive the same pay as permanent secretaries